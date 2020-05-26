Kelly D. Hill 1953-2020 Kelly D. Hill, 66, of Cheyenne, died on May 22, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on August 4, 1953 in Torrington, Wyoming. Kelly retired in 2002 from the Cheyenne Police Department after 23 years of service and he continued his service as a Court Officer for the City of Cheyenne Municipal Court for 7 more years, finally retiring in 2009. Kelly was a member of the Police Protective Association and he was a member and past president of the Cheyenne Stamp Club. Kelly was an avid reader and stamp collector, he also enjoyed playing computer games, shooting guns, watching movies and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Lori Hill; and blessed with 2 children, Niki Styger "Jake" of Cheyenne and Shaun Hill "Leyla" of Tennessee; siblings, Tim Hill, Rick Hill, Lane Hill, and Jan Fyffe; and four grandchildren, Dawson, Kolby, Dakota, and Jarrett Coon. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, James and Melvia Jean Hill. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
