...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Loretta Hill 1953-2022 Loretta Hill, 68, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 6, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Loretta was born December 3, 1953 in Cheyenne to Ralph and Lois Hill. Loretta is survived by her daughter, Loriann Ward of Shenandoah, Iowa; grandchildren, Brianna, Skyler and Jeriah; great-grandchildren, Landon, Corbin, Jacobi, Trevon and Teegan; and siblings, Linda, Robert, Bernice, Ed and Vicky, all of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vern; sisters, Barbara and Roxanna; and nephew, Jeremiah. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
