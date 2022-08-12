Loretta Hill

 

Loretta Hill 1953-2022 Loretta Hill, 68, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 6, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Loretta was born December 3, 1953 in Cheyenne to Ralph and Lois Hill. Loretta is survived by her daughter, Loriann Ward of Shenandoah, Iowa; grandchildren, Brianna, Skyler and Jeriah; great-grandchildren, Landon, Corbin, Jacobi, Trevon and Teegan; and siblings, Linda, Robert, Bernice, Ed and Vicky, all of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vern; sisters, Barbara and Roxanna; and nephew, Jeremiah. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus