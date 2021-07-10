Myrtle M. Hill 1926-2021 Myrtle M. Hill, 94, of Chugwater, Wyoming died July 4, 2021 at Granite Wellness & Rehabilitation. She was born on August 21, 1926 to Thomas and Josephine Hale of South Dakota. Myrtle married Carl R. Hill on October 5, 1945 and they had four children. She was a long-time resident of Cheyenne prior to moving to Chugwater. Myrtle has many friends in both Cheyenne and Chugwater. She enjoyed baking for friends and family, walking, knitting, crocheting and being a part of the Chugwater community and was awarded citizen of the year in Chugwater. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Ronald and son-in-law, Densil Fitzgerald. She is survived by her children, Douglas Hill (Elizabeth) of Fountain Hills, AZ, Dixie Fitzgerald of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Debbie Zumbrun (David) of Honokaa, HI, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.
