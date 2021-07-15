Charles "Buddy" Hirsig 1937-2021 Charles "Buddy" Hirsig, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne on July 7, 2021. He was 83. Buddy was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Buddy was born in Cheyenne on August 20, 1937, the son of Fred "Beanie" Hirsig and Isabelle "Sugar" Wilkinson Hirsig. Buddy was a descendent of Elizabeth and William Hirsig, immigrants of Switzerland who settled in Monroe, Wisconsin. Two of their sons, Charlie and Fred, came to Wyoming in 1889 and settled in Cheyenne to pursue ranching. After a few years working for other successful ranches in the area, Charlie purchased the Polo Ranch in Laramie County. Brother Fred bought the adjoining Happy Jack Ranch, nine miles away. Along with another brother, Otto Hirsig, they raised quality Polo Horses to be sent back East where Polo was a popular sport. They also raised ranch horses and cattle. They supplied hundreds of horses to the U. S. Army during WW1. Charlie and Fred were involved in the founding and success of the first "Cheyenne Day". They added horses and steer roping to later competitions, along with their partner, C.B. Irwin. Charlie served as Arena Director and General Chairman along with his brother Fred who was on the Frontier Committee and in the Arena. Charlie and CB Irwin were responsible for the first steel grandstand, "C Stand" at Frontier Park. Charlie, along with William Dubois sponsored the wrought-iron "Frontier Park" sign which still stands today. Buddy's parents came from a long standing pioneer ranching and rodeo family in Wyoming. They acquired the Iron Mountain Ranch in 1937 and moved there when Buddy was three months old. Buddy and his sister Margy attended elementary school in Iron Mountain, making the eight mile trip by horseback, weather permitting and sometimes not. Buddy graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1955. He attended the University of Wyoming - a cowboy by birth - it was only fitting that Buddy was a member of the UW Rodeo Team. Wanting to serve his country, he left UW to serve in the United States Air Force. Shortly after his discharge from the Air Force, Buddy married Glenna Johnson and they built their life at the Iron Mountain Ranch where they began their marriage of 63 years. They welcomed three children, Debby, Sandy and Tom. Together, the family embraced all aspects of ranch life, including their love for raising and showing fine horses. They thrived with the friendship and fellowship of the Iron Mountain ranching community. With a strong love of rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) was a big part of being a Hirsig. From the time that CFD began there hasn't been a rodeo without a Hirsig in the arena. Buddy's father, Beanie was born and raised in Cheyenne and truly lived the Code of the West. It was only natural that he was an early volunteer and builder of CFD. Buddy succeeded his father as Arena Director for CFD in 1958. He held that volunteer responsibility for 36 years, missing only one performance due to an injury. Both Buddy and his sister, Margy helped their Dad in the CFD Arena every year starting at an early age. Margy was selected to be Miss Frontier in1954. Buddy's son, Tom succeeded him as Arena Director and currently serves as CEO and President of CFD, while his granddaughter, Justene, assists in the arena during the rodeo, and is the fifth generation of Hirsigs in the arena. Buddy became a member of the CFD HEELS in 1958, and has served for 60 years. He also served on the Contestant's/Rodeo Committee. In recent years, he thoroughly enjoyed driving the "Cowboy Shuttle" at CFD, spending those days in conversation with the cowboys and their families, offering them rides in the golf cart to and from the arena. Buddy never knew a stranger and was a welcoming presence at the park. In their humble manner, Buddy and Glenna explained what it means to be part of the Hirsig family in a submission for their CFD Hall of Fame induction, saying: "The Hirsig family legacy is not one to gain fame, nor fortune, but of a love of the sport of rodeo. It is a family that recognizes and treasures the traditions of the old days and its memories, and diligently helps to keep it all alive." Buddy certainly was not a complex person, and his personality was unique as many of his friends, from all walks of life will attest. He loved ranch life and wide open spaces; good horses and cattle; the Iron Mountain neighbors; CFD Rodeo; horse racing; jokes with his friends, his family, and children that he would tease and make fun for them. Later in life, while living in town, he joined the guys at the Wrinkle Club where they could share all those wonderful stories. As a long-time Republican, he had firm opinions when it came to politics and let it be known very firmly and loudly his sentiments about today's political environment. Buddy was also an active member of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the National Western Club, the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, AQHA and the Elks Lodge. Buddy and Glenna happily supported the UW Cowboy Joe Club through the Steer a Year Program. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beanie and Sugar; his daughter, Sandy; and his sister, Margy. Buddy is survived by his wife, Glenna; his children, Debby and Tom (Debbie); and his grandchildren, JT, Jordan and Justene. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 18, in conjunction with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive. Family and friends will gather at the new CFD Events Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Donations in Buddy's memory may be made to the Old West Museum or the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund at P.O. Box 2477 Cheyenne, WY 82003.
