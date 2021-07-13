Charles "Buddy" Hirsig 1937-2021 Charles "Buddy" Hirsig, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne on July 7, 2021. He was 83. Buddy was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. The Hirsig family first settled in Laramie County beginning in 1889 and founded the Hirsig Ranch in the early 1900's. Buddy was born in Cheyenne on August 20, 1937, the son of Fred "Beanie" Hirsig and Isabelle "Sugar" Wilkinson Hirsig and was raised on the family ranch in Iron Mountain. Buddy and his sister Margy attended elementary school in Iron Mountain, making the eight-mile trip by horseback, weather permitting. Buddy graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1955. He attended the University of Wyoming - a cowboy by birth - it was only fitting that Buddy was a member of the UW rodeo team. Wanting to serve his country, he left UW to serve in the United States Air Force. Shortly after his return, Buddy married Glenna Johnson and they built their life at the Iron Mountain Ranch where they began their marriage of 63 years. They welcomed three children, Debby, Sandy and Tom. Together, the family embraced all aspects of ranch life, including their love for raising and showing fine horses. They thrived with the friendship and fellowship of the Iron Mountain ranching community. With a strong love of rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) was a big part of being a Hirsig. From the time that CFD began there hasn't been a rodeo without a Hirsig in the arena. Buddy's father Beanie was born and raised in Cheyenne and truly lived the Code of the West. It was only natural that he was an early volunteer and builder of CFD. Buddy succeeded his father as Arena Director for CFD in 1958. He held that volunteer responsibility for 36 years, missing only one performance due to an injury. Buddy's son Tom succeeded him as Arena Director and currently serves as CEO and President of CFD, while his granddaughter, Justene, assists in the arena during the rodeo, and is the fifth generation of Hirsigs in the arena. Buddy became a member of the CFD HEELS in 1958, and served on the Contestant's/Rodeo Committee for 60 years. In recent years, he thoroughly enjoyed driving the "Cowboy Shuttle" at CFD, spending those days in conversation with the cowboys and their families, offering them rides in the golf cart to and from the arena. Buddy never knew a stranger and was a welcoming presence at the park. In her book, Riding the White Horse Home, author and friend Teresa Jordan recounts a story from a branding in Iron Mountain. Buddy broke his ankle after his horse fell on him, but he kept working without complaint or taking a break. Only at the end of the day, when the work was done, did he receive treatment. This quality was something that he carried throughout his life, always putting the needs of his family and friends above himself, without a second thought. In their humble manner, Buddy and Glenna explained what it means to be part of the Hirsig family in a submission for their CFD Hall of Fame induction, saying: "The Hirsig family legacy is not one to gain fame, nor fortune, but of a love of the sport of rodeo. It is a family that recognizes and treasures the traditions of the old days and its memories, and diligently helps to keep it all alive." Buddy was also an active member of Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the National Western Stockman's Association, Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame and AQHA. Buddy and Glenna happily supported the UW Cowboy Joe Club through the Steer a Year Program. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beanie and Sugar; his daughter, Sandy; and his sister, Margy. Buddy is survived by his wife, Glenna; his children, Debby and Tom (Debbie); and his grandchildren, JT, Jordan and Justene. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 18, in conjunction with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive. Family and friends will gather at the new CFD Events Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Donations in Buddy's memory may be made to the Old West Museum or the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund at P.O. Box 2477 Cheyenne, WY 82003.
