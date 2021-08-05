Ronald Eugene Hirst

 

Ronald Eugene Hirst 1931-2021 Ronald Eugene Hirst, 89, of Cheyenne, passed away on Friday July 30th, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Ron was born on September 25th, 1931 to Ray and Florence Hirst in Missouri Valley, Iowa. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1949. After graduation he worked various jobs. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad. He eventually retired with the State of Wyoming on June 30th, 1992 as a computer programmer. While attending Cheyenne High School, he met Onita, and they wed in 1951, going on to have 3 children, Dale, Dean and David. After retirement he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed attending the East basketball games. During these games he would reminisce about his refereeing days. He would try to help the referees make the right call. Ron was a member of the Community of Christ Church and served faithfully as a lay minister in various capacities for 60 years. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Richard, Earl and Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Onita. Three sons Dale, Dean and David. Five grandchildren Sarah Nester (Nick), Matthew Hirst (Caroline), Ashley Robertson (Calvin), Eric Hirst and Phillip Hirst. Seven Great Grandchildren William Kallal, Allison Robertson, Zane Robertson, Elizabeth Nestor, Kenzie Nestor, Sarah Hirst and Sebastian Hirst. Visitation will be Friday, 9-5, and Saturday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the Botanical Gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus