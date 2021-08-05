...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Ronald Eugene Hirst 1931-2021 Ronald Eugene Hirst, 89, of Cheyenne, passed away on Friday July 30th, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Ron was born on September 25th, 1931 to Ray and Florence Hirst in Missouri Valley, Iowa. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1949. After graduation he worked various jobs. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad. He eventually retired with the State of Wyoming on June 30th, 1992 as a computer programmer. While attending Cheyenne High School, he met Onita, and they wed in 1951, going on to have 3 children, Dale, Dean and David. After retirement he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed attending the East basketball games. During these games he would reminisce about his refereeing days. He would try to help the referees make the right call. Ron was a member of the Community of Christ Church and served faithfully as a lay minister in various capacities for 60 years. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Richard, Earl and Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Onita. Three sons Dale, Dean and David. Five grandchildren Sarah Nester (Nick), Matthew Hirst (Caroline), Ashley Robertson (Calvin), Eric Hirst and Phillip Hirst. Seven Great Grandchildren William Kallal, Allison Robertson, Zane Robertson, Elizabeth Nestor, Kenzie Nestor, Sarah Hirst and Sebastian Hirst. Visitation will be Friday, 9-5, and Saturday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the Botanical Gardens.