1956-2020 Sharon Joy Hitz, 64, of Cheyenne died December 16. Funeral services for Sharon will occur at the end of January. In lieu of flowers, her family would like for anyone effected by Sharon's unexpected passing to hug their loved ones and let them know how you love them. Thank you to all who made her life so special.
