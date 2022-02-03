Edna "Eddie" L. Hoadley 1947-2022 Edna "Eddie" L. Hoadley, 74, of Cheyenne passed away February 1, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born August 23, 1947 in Cheyenne to Merle and Mary Lou Ellsworth. She married Steve Hoadley on April 15, 1966 in Honolulu, HI. She retired from the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in the Human Resources Department. She is survived by her husband Steve Hoadley, of Cheyenne, her soulmate, and she was a loving wife, mother, aunt and Grammie; children Tom (Rhonda) Hoadley of Burns, Stephanie (Bill) Wagoner of Cheyenne, Jason (Sandy) Adams of Cheyenne and Jeff (Sarah) Adams of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Tyler, Ryley (Jesi), Elizabeth (Sean), Justyn (Heather), Vinny, Brandon, Luke, Julia and Andy; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Eisley, Ridge and Tate. She will be fondly remembered for her loving nature and dedication to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Cindy Ellsworth. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday at noon in the Schrader Reception Center at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stride Learning Center in Eddie's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.