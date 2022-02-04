Edna "Eddie" L. Hoadley

 

1947-2022 Edna "Eddie" L. Hoadley, 74, of Cheyenne died February 1. She was born August 23, 1947 in Cheyenne. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday at noon in the Schrader Reception Center at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Hoadley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

