Delores Maxine "Nick" Hockersmith 1930-2021 Delores Maxine "Nick" Hockersmith, 91, passed away August 23, 2021 near her home in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. Nick was born at a farm near Grover, Colorado on February 17, 1930. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church east of Grover, CO. Nick attended country schools as a young girl, then later attended Grover High School and Pine Bluffs High School. She met the love of her life, John "Jack" Hockersmith, at a dance in Pine Bluffs in 1945. They were married November 6, 1946 in Kimball, Nebraska. Nick was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Millie Knuppel; husband, John "Jack" Hockersmith; daughter, Jean Ann Cox; son-in-law, Floyd Cox; sister, Maureen "Reenie" Shandera; brother-in-law, Walter "Bub" Shandera; brothers, Dale Knuppel and Bill Knuppel; niece, Jodi Knuppel; and great-grandson, Bentley Luke Graves. She is survived by her son, Jack (Jeannie) Hockersmith; daughter, Gail Hockersmith; sisters-in-law, Nina Knuppel and Aileen Knuppel; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their children. A visitation celebrating Nick's life will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at Grace English Lutheran Church in Pine Bluffs. Interment will follow in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace English Lutheran Church, Pine Bluffs Heritage Society, or the Pine Bluffs Ambulance Service. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
