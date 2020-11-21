Delilah Ann Hoffdahl 1931-2020 Delilah Ann (Fruth) Hoffdahl, age 89, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on May 22, 2020, with family by her side. She was born February 18, 1931 in Fostoria, OH to Carl A. and Alice M. (Smith) Fruth. She married Wesley A. Hoffdahl on December 11, 1955 in Fostoria, Oh. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley and brother, Blake Fruth. She is survived by sons, Roger Hoffdahl and wife Camille, Manteca, CA; Douglas Hoffdahl and wife Susan, Mesa, AZ; Ryan Hoffdahl and wife Kelly, Gainesville, GA; daughter Lois Koutz and husband Randall, San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother Richard Fruth and wife Mildred, Fostoria, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Helotes, TX on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorials and condolences can be made at that time or sent to 806 Cobble Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216, or to your favorite charity.
