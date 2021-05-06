Rickerd "Rick" Spencer Hoffman 1945-2021 Rickerd "Rick" Spencer Hoffman, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Timnath, Colorado. Born June 8, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he was the son of the late Jacob and Helene I. Hoffman. Rick graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1963. Following graduation, Rick served four years with the Air National Guard. He was a long-time member of UA Local 192, skilled welder, businessman, avid hunter and outfitter. Rick is survived by his wife Beverly Jean (Horbelt) Hoffman, three daughters Jodi (Devin) Henderson, Marci Hoffman, Heidi (Alfred) Ledesma, six grandchildren, niece Pam Sprague and nephew Michael Debban. In lieu of a funeral service, a private celebration of life will be held in late summer, early fall.