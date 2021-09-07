...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Lucinda "Cindi" Ann Holcomb 1958-2021 Lucinda (Cindi) Ann Holcomb, 63, of Eagle, Colorado succumbed to her three-year battle with cancer on the evening of August 25th, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Cindi will be dearly missed and always remembered. She is survived by her husband Chuck Holcomb, her children Melissa Dallmann, Amanda Holcomb, David Holcomb, Ambrose Holcomb, seven grandchildren, parents Gertrude and Dewey Gerrard, brother Bob Gerrard, and sister Bonnie Mendivil. We invite all of Cindi’s friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life on Saturday, September 11th, at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Due to the current rise in local Covid-19 cases, masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be in place.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucinda Holcomb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.