Lucinda "Cindi" Ann Holcomb 1958-2021 Lucinda (Cindi) Ann Holcomb, 63, of Eagle, Colorado succumbed to her three-year battle with cancer on the evening of August 25th, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Cindi will be dearly missed and always remembered. She is survived by her husband Chuck Holcomb, her children Melissa Dallmann, Amanda Holcomb, David Holcomb, Ambrose Holcomb, seven grandchildren, parents Gertrude and Dewey Gerrard, brother Bob Gerrard, and sister Bonnie Mendivil. We invite all of Cindi’s friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life on Saturday, September 11th, at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Due to the current rise in local Covid-19 cases, masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be in place.

