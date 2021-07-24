Ruby B. Holomon 1929-2021 Ruby B. Holomon, 91, of Cheyenne, died on July 21, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on December 7, 1929 in Montrose, Louisiana. Ruby was a member of 2nd Baptist Church for over 50 years. Ruby is survived by her children, David Holomon of Seattle, Brenda Cochran of San Antonio, and Jeffrey (Arlene) Holomon of Cheyenne; grandson, Jalani (Angela) Cochran; and great granddaughter Alana of Houston. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Isreal; their son, Steven; and her brother, mother, and father. Visitation will be Wednesday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Beth El Cemetery. To view a live webcast of the service please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
Service information
9:00AM-5:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
1:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001