Robin M. Holsinger 1963-2020 Robin M. Holsinger, 57, of Cheyenne passed away October 5, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born August 5, 1963 in Cheyenne to Melvin and Leilani Holsinger. She was a homemaker and mother. She is survived by her significant other, Douglas Merideth; daughter, Danielle Merideth; father, Melvin Holsinger; siblings, Robert Holsinger, Glen Holsinger and Mike Cochran. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leilani Holsinger. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
