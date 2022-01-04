...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Delores P. (Roat) Holt 1929-2021 Delores "Dee" P. Holt, 92, passed away December 31, 2021 at Life Care in Cheyenne, WY. Dee was born on December 5, 1929 in Red Lodge, Mt., the daughter of Philip and Staffa (Mance) Roat. Dee grew up in Red Lodge and graduated from Red Lodge High School with further studies at Carroll College in Helena, Mt. She married Lee Holt in 1950 and lived in Billings, Mt until moving to Cooke City, Mt. in 1970. Her greatest joys were her family and her home. She fearlessly faced the 1988 Yellowstone fires that threatened her home and would, without hesitation, run any buffalo or an occasional bear from her yard to protect her trees. Dee is survived by her daughter, Patricia (George) Escobedo of Cheyenne and a son, Michael Holt of Cooke City, Mt.; also, grandsons George Michael (Jennifer), Christopher, Jeremy (Samantha), and Jon Escobedo and four great grandchildren Aidan and Olivia Escobedo and Kenny and Andy Stevenson. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held in the Spring in Cooke City, Mt.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.