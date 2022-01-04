Delores P. Holt

 

Delores P. (Roat) Holt 1929-2021 Delores "Dee" P. Holt, 92, passed away December 31, 2021 at Life Care in Cheyenne, WY. Dee was born on December 5, 1929 in Red Lodge, Mt., the daughter of Philip and Staffa (Mance) Roat. Dee grew up in Red Lodge and graduated from Red Lodge High School with further studies at Carroll College in Helena, Mt. She married Lee Holt in 1950 and lived in Billings, Mt until moving to Cooke City, Mt. in 1970. Her greatest joys were her family and her home. She fearlessly faced the 1988 Yellowstone fires that threatened her home and would, without hesitation, run any buffalo or an occasional bear from her yard to protect her trees. Dee is survived by her daughter, Patricia (George) Escobedo of Cheyenne and a son, Michael Holt of Cooke City, Mt.; also, grandsons George Michael (Jennifer), Christopher, Jeremy (Samantha), and Jon Escobedo and four great grandchildren Aidan and Olivia Escobedo and Kenny and Andy Stevenson. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held in the Spring in Cooke City, Mt.

