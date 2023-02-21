Neal B. Homan

 

1949-2023 Neal B. Homan, 74, of Cheyenne died February 18. A service will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, Thursday February 23, at 1pm. Condolences can be offered and obituary can be read at schradercares.com.

