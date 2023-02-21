...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible.
Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing
and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST
Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1949-2023 Neal B. Homan, 74, of Cheyenne died February 18. A service will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, Thursday February 23, at 1pm. Condolences can be offered and obituary can be read at schradercares.com.
