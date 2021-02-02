Beulah Mae Hood

 

Beulah Mae (Norman) Hood 1940-2020 Beulah Mae Hood, 80, of Cheyenne, passed away in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born October 25, 1940 to Jack and Bertha (Hatfield) Norman, in Wichita, Kansas. Beulah grew up in California and moved to Cheyenne in 1988. She proudly worked for Laramie County School District for many years as a lunch lady. A title that she loved to let everyone know about. Her hobbies she loved as well. Fishing and gardening were the top ones. June 17, 1962 Beulah married the love of her life Hobert Hood. Beulah is survived by her children, Susie Maldonado, Dennis (Diane) Hood, Gene (Grace) Hood, and Robin (Robert) Brummond; brother, Eddie Norman and sister Mary Norman 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a grandson, Russell Boog. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Society www.cancer.org or the ASPCA www.aspca.org .

