Beulah Mae (Norman) Hood 1940-2020 Beulah Mae Hood, 80, of Cheyenne, passed away in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born October 25, 1940 to Jack and Bertha (Hatfield) Norman, in Wichita, Kansas. Beulah grew up in California and moved to Cheyenne in 1988. She proudly worked for Laramie County School District for many years as a lunch lady. A title that she loved to let everyone know about. Her hobbies she loved as well. Fishing and gardening were the top ones. June 17, 1962 Beulah married the love of her life Hobert Hood. Beulah is survived by her children, Susie Maldonado, Dennis (Diane) Hood, Gene (Grace) Hood, and Robin (Robert) Brummond; brother, Eddie Norman and sister Mary Norman 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a grandson, Russell Boog. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Society www.cancer.org or the ASPCA www.aspca.org .
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds gather outside Capitol to hear Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney
- Cheyenne Police request help locating robbery suspect
- Micheli: Matt Gaetz: We don't need you to tell us what to think
- Rural Wyoming residents find slower speeds, higher cost for internet
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Former Laramie County inmate sues jail, sheriff’s department for negligence
- A Tale of Three Cities: Rapper Yvm Prynce's unique style pulls from his three home states
- Education leaders question cost-efficiencies of school districts consolidation proposal
- City orders Hitching Post demolition
- Cheyenne Police, Highway Patrol recover more than 744 pounds of marijuana products
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.