...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON
SUNDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
To plant a tree in memory of Iries Hooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Iries Lynn Hooper 1962-2021 Iries Lynn "Iris" Hooper, 59, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. Iris was born April 24, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Roy C. and Ella Marie (Meade) Hooper, Sr. Iris obtained a master's degree in Theology and enjoyed a life-long interest in the subject. She loved animals, especially horses, and spending time outdoors including hiking and camping. Her other interests were traveling, arts and crafts, and enjoying time with her children. Iris is survived by her children, Daniel W. Hooper and Veronica J. Hooper; siblings, Mark Hooper, Audrey Dee Hooper, Larry Hooper, Robin Hooper, Kenny Adair, Owen Ray Hooper Wise, Linda Hooper Wise, Edie Adair and Sheryl Adair; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy C. and Ella Marie Hooper, Sr.; son, Gabriel Waters; and brother, Roy C. Hooper, Jr. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
