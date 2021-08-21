Iries Lynn Hooper 1962-2021 Iries Lynn "Iris" Hooper, 59, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. Iris was born April 24, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Roy C. and Ella Marie (Meade) Hooper, Sr. Iris obtained a master's degree in Theology and enjoyed a life-long interest in the subject. She loved animals, especially horses, and spending time outdoors including hiking and camping. Her other interests were traveling, arts and crafts, and enjoying time with her children. Iris is survived by her children, Daniel W. Hooper and Veronica J. Hooper; siblings, Mark Hooper, Audrey Dee Hooper, Larry Hooper, Robin Hooper, Kenny Adair, Owen Ray Hooper Wise, Linda Hooper Wise, Edie Adair and Sheryl Adair; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy C. and Ella Marie Hooper, Sr.; son, Gabriel Waters; and brother, Roy C. Hooper, Jr. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

