Vincent J Horn Jr 1940-2021 Vincent Joseph Horn Jr. 80, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021. Vince was born on July 20, 1940 in Union City, New Jersey to Jane Louise (Morris) and Vincent J Horn Sr. Vince graduated from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, New Jersey, then attended Creighton University Law School in Omaha, Nebraska. Following graduation in 1964, Vince was accepted into the FBI as a Special Agent. Many of his assignments during his four-year tenure were related to enforcement of the Civil Rights Act. Upon leaving the FBI, Vince moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he became Wyoming's Insurance Commissioner, followed by Governor Hathaway's Chief of Staff. Vince's ensuing legal career spanned five decades in both Wyoming and Colorado, and included positions as a Private Practice Attorney, Cheyenne City Attorney, Natrona County Assistant Attorney, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming, Attorney for the EPA, and Assistant Federal Defender. Vince met his wife of 56 years, Eileen Finch, while at Creighton and they married shortly after his graduation. Together, they welcomed four daughters to their family, who were often referred to as "Vince's girls." Vince was first and foremost a family man, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, biking, music, traveling, cooking, and home projects in his free time. After becoming a grandfather to five grandsons, Vince took pleasure in spending time with all of them. Vince will be remembered as a humble, dedicated, kind, and compassionate man with a huge heart. Vince had a wonderful smile, accompanying laugh and sense of humor, a strong faith, and was a man of his word who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Vince is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Kathleen (Steve) Clevenger, Sheila (Chris) Cummins, Megan Horn, all of Colorado, and Katie (Dave) Gooley, of Minnesota, as well as his adored grandsons, Ryne Clevenger, Tay and Riley Cummins, Peter and Michael Gooley and great-grandson, Remington Smith. Vince is also survived by his sisters Jane (Bob) Rumain, of New Jersey, and Maureen (Dan) Kelly, of North Carolina, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. A Private Mass and Christian Burial are pending, and a Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Mt. Saint Vincent Home in Denver, that Vince enjoyed supporting, https://www.msvhome.org/donate/ or other charity of your choice.
