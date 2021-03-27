Ilene R. Horton
1929-2021 Ilene R. Horton, 91, of Cheyenne died February 14. She was born June 22, 1929 in Lafayette, CO. Services will take place at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 31st at 1:00 pm. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

