Ilene Rose Horton 1929-2021 Ilene Horton, 91, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on February 14, 2021. She was surrounded by loving friends and family. Ilene Rose Molletti was born June 22, 1929 in Lafayette, Co, and was the youngest of 5 children. Ilene was married to the love of her life Keith for 42 years before his passing in July. Keith and Ilene enjoyed life to the fullest, and always loved to go dining and dancing. They had many years of cruising and traveling around the US with Hawaii being their favorite destination. Ilene will be missed by her nieces and nephews and many friends, especially her dearest friends Dick and Carol Dubay. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church on March 16th at 1:00pm.
