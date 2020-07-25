Keith Raymond Horton 1932-2020 Keith was with family in his home when he went home to the Lord on July 15, 2020. Keith was born in Dafter, Michigan to Henry and Larine Horton on July 24,1932. He was the youngest of eight children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952, and served 24 years, prior to retiring as a Master Sergeant from FE Warren Air Force Base. Keith then became very active in the Cheyenne real estate community. Keith was committed to his faith and was very active in the church. Keith is survived by the love of his life, Ilene Horton, his wife of 43 years; his dear friends, Dick and Carol Dubay; and many nieces and nephews. Keith's celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church on July 29 at 1:00 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required.
