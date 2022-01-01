Judith Ann Hosafros 1952-2021 Judith Ann (Judy) Hosafros of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Christmas Day, 2021. Judy was born on November 11, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Richard Henry Campbell and (Nellie) June Thode. She is survived by her son, Michael of Cheyenne; sister, Marguerite Latta of Laramie, WY; sister, Elizabeth Valdez of San Jose, CA; brother, John Campbell of Casper, WY; and partner, Reg. Rothwell of Cheyenne. Judy was raised in Cheyenne, was a graduate of Central High School and took accounting classes at Laramie County Community College. In her youth, she was a Central High band member, and a member of 4-H. She was a skilled craftsperson and seamstress. She had an eye for fashion, and she wore it well. Judy worked at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for 40 years. She was a Publications Specialist and then associate editor of Wyoming Wildlife Magazine through much of her career with the agency. She was a dedicated employee, an inspiration to others within the Game and Fish Department, and was always willing to help and facilitate when her friendship and talents were needed. To quote Chris Madson, retired editor of the Magazine and her former supervisor, "I knew her as an expert in the printing arena during forty years of service with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. She was a gifted editor and proofreader, an increasingly rare commodity in the publishing business, and she moved heaven and earth to assist our customers". Judy loved volunteering for the Game and Fish Department's Youth Conservation Camp, her role in the yearly Wyoming Wildlife Photo contests and developing the annual Game and Fish's Wyoming Wildlife calendars. She knew how to make a difference when it counted. Judy was very active outside of work. She was an enthusiastic member of the Association for Conservation Information. She was ACI Secretary 2011 & 2012 and was chairman of several committees including the judging for the ACI annual awards competition. She won the ACI Spirit Award in 2010 and received an honorary lifetime membership in that organization in 2015 for her service. She was a member of the Xi Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and played for a time on a local volleyball team. Judy enjoyed the outdoors, including hiking, backpacking and camping. She became an accomplished telemark skier and was canoeist with much experience canoe tripping in eastern Canada. Judy was a loving mother and a warm, vibrant person with a zest for life who held on to it tenaciously until the very end. She will be desperately missed. A celebration of life will be planned for early 2022.
