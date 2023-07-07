Danny Keith "Dan" Hough 1945-2023 Danny Keith "Dan" Hough, 77, of Cheyenne, passed away on July 5, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born on November 24, 1945 in Cheyenne, to Keith (Bud) Hough and Barbara Jane Hough. Dan married Kay Carlson on June 11, 1977, in his parent's front yard in Cheyenne. Dan and Kay have 3 children, Bud Hough (Candice) of Cheyenne, Bill Hough (Leah) of Eugene Oregon, and his stepson Michael Carlson (Laura Weldon) of Sherwood Oregon. He was a grandfather to Jonas, Bode, and Jackson Hough of Eugene, Oregon, Jack and Nick Carlson of Sherwood, Oregon, and Evan and Blake Hough of Cheyenne. Dan graduated from Central High School in 1964, and the University of Wyoming College of Education in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and special education. He retired in 2002 from LCSD #1 after 28 years of teaching. He was a member of the Wyoming Air National Guard for 6 years. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, joining at the age of 21 and sponsored by his grandfather, Jim Benson. Danny has always loved CFD, even as a young teen he counted cars in the parking lots. He has been a CFD volunteer since 1974. He became a member of the Heels in 1983 and served as Parades Committee Chairman from 1989 to 1991. He was an avid skier, hunter, fly fisherman, and dog lover. He enjoyed working on and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He and Kay enjoyed many trips on their Harley. Most importantly he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Danny was proud to be born and raised in Cheyenne. He loved Wyoming and enjoyed all of its natural beauty. Grand Teton National Park was his favorite place. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother and father, his brother Jack, his sister Carrie Ann, his brother-in-law, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Kay of 46 years, his sons, Michael, Bill, and Bud; his seven grandsons; his brother, Davey Hough (Robbin Oberheau Hough); sister-in-law, Carol Hough; nephew, Travis Hough (Sarah); and his nieces, Kim Hinker (Larry), Robin Martin, Mindy Inman (Billy) and Ashley Woodhouse. A celebration of Danny's life will be held Sunday July 9th, 2023, at Uncle Charlie's Restaurant from 11 - 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Old West Museum Carriage Restoration Fund or the Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund.