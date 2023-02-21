James C House

 

James C House 1948-2023 James Charles House, age 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away February 16 at Davis Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; three grown children, son, James Michael House and wife Susan, daughter, Jill Messina Love and husband Taft, stepdaughter, Gina Michelle Smith and husband Ian; brother, Gary House and wife Julie, and 9 grandchildren. Jim grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. Jim was a proud Army veteran. He lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved traveling, camping and spending time with family. His family is grateful to know that Jim is finally at peace. Services will be held at Wiederspahn -Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on March 2, at 2pm and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Friday Food Bag Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Lewy Body Dementia Association or a charity of your choice.

