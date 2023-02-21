James C House 1948-2023 James Charles House, age 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away February 16 at Davis Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; three grown children, son, James Michael House and wife Susan, daughter, Jill Messina Love and husband Taft, stepdaughter, Gina Michelle Smith and husband Ian; brother, Gary House and wife Julie, and 9 grandchildren. Jim grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. Jim was a proud Army veteran. He lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved traveling, camping and spending time with family. His family is grateful to know that Jim is finally at peace. Services will be held at Wiederspahn -Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on March 2, at 2pm and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Friday Food Bag Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Lewy Body Dementia Association or a charity of your choice.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.