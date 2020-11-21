Clyde Alwyn Howard 1927-2020 Clyde Alwyn Howard died at his home, with family at his side, on Sunday, November 15. He was born to John W. Howard and Pearl Howard in Cheyenne on August 10, 1927. Clyde was in the Army, stationed in Korea, during World War 2. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1951 and worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for over 30 years. In 1959, Clyde married the love of his live, Elsie M. Crisp. They were married at the First Presbyterian Church where Clyde was a life-long member. Together they adopted three children. He was member of the Masons, the Lions Club, and the Philatelic Society. He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife Elsie. He is survived by his children: Paul Howard (Stacy), Lucy Titus, Katie Gilmor (Jason), and his grandchildren Jeremy Titus, Preston Titus, Kayla Gilmor-Brown, and Ashley Gilmor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Presbyterian Church.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Laramie County has highest growth of COVID-19 cases, active cases near 1,500
- Laramie County mask mandate to be extended, backup medical staff arrives at CRMC
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Gordon's budget proposal includes $515 million in cuts, elimination of 62 filled positions
- 11 more die from coronavirus in Wyoming, record number of confirmed cases reported
- Christensen overpass completion to increase connectivity on east side
- Substitute shortage is “challenge” to keep Laramie County schools open during pandemic
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming exceed 11,000 Wednesay
- 21 more die from COVID-19 in Wyoming, but active cases drop by 279
- Legislator’s son describes how COVID-19 came on quickly
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.