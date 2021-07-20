Shirley A (Powers) Howard 1933-2021 Shirley A. Howard, 88, of Cheyenne, died July 16, 2021 at home. She was born February 13, 1933, in Douglas, WY. She retired as CEO/President of Warren FCU. Shirley was the first woman graduate of the CUNA Management School in Wyoming and Chairman of the Credit Union Executive Society. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral. Shirley is survived by two sons, Michael (Lilian) Howard and Timothy (Susan) Howard, both of Cheyenne; Daughter-in-Law, Janice Hooston of Littleton, CO.; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alice (Edwards) Powers; sister, Patricia (Powers) Smith; son, Thomas Patrick Howard; and a granddaughter, Rachael Howard. Vigil for the deceased will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 22nd. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, July 23rd at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral with Father Dominic as celebrant. Cremation has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky.
