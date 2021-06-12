Clinton Lee Howery 1943-2021 Clinton Lee Howery, 77, of Dillon, MT died June 4 at home with his family by his side after a battle with lung cancer. Clint was born on Oct 20, 1943 to Wayne and Kjestine Howery in Torrington and grew up in LaGrange, WY. He later moved to Dillon where he raised his 4 children to be good cowboys and people. He loved rodeo, leatherwork, horses, cats, and his family. Clint is survived by his companion, Sue Keough, his children David Howery of Cheyenne; Terri (Don) Brantz of Cheyenne; Steve (Belinda) Howery of Casper; & Wade Howery of La Quinta, CA; 8 grandchildren, Adam, Garrett, Gabi, Emily, Maddie, Ben, Lexi and Peyton, & great-grandson Wyatt. He is also survived by brothers Marvin (Dawn) Howery of Lexington, NE; Martin (Becky) Howery of Lingle, WY; and sisters Elaine Howery & Eileen McKay of Highland, Indiana, with many extended family. Clint was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clayton. At his request, no services will be held; he wanted to remind us to be kind to each other. We will remember and use his Clint-isms, including our favorite, “Busier than a one-eyed cat watching two mouse holes”.