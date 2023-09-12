Helen Marie Hoy 1932-Helen Marie Hoy 91, of Windsor, Colorado passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she graduated from high school there and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where she met her husband Richard Hoy, and they raised their five children for over 25 years. While in Cheyenne, Helen was an active mother and member of the Catholic community. She served on the St. Mary's Altar Guild, School Board and worked as the bookkeeper for St. Mary's School for many years. Helen was also a member of the choir wherever she lived as she loved to sing. She and Rich moved to Phoenix, AZ and had active lives in the desert valley for over thirty years, where she worked for the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Cemeteries and Saint Joseph's Church. They were ardent Wyoming Cowboy fans and followed the team often as they played football in many Bowl Games. While they loved the desert, they also spent their summers in Windsor, Colorado to be closer to family and friends and get out of the heat. Helen enjoyed hiking in the hills, playing a bit of golf, but mostly she loved being with her many friends and family including the growing number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Richard, and survived by her five children, Steve Hoy (Annell), Kathy Witsil (Steven), Sandy Helzer (Jim), Rick Hoy (Anne) and Connie Hoy. The joy of her life also included nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, Jim and Bill Nolan, and her two sisters Alice Jane Miser and Mary Ann Nissan. A funeral Mass will be held in Windsor, Colorado at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 Seventh Street, Windsor, Colorado, 80550 on Tuesday, September 19, at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's honor can be directed to the organizations below: Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1259 Seventh Street, Windsor, CO 80550 ourladyofthevalley.net, St Mary's School Foundation, P.O. Box 1268, Cheyenne, WY 82003-1268; stmarysschoolfoundation.org Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525; pathways-care.org 2023
