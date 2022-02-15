Cory Huckfeldt 1999-2022 Cory James Huckfeldt, 22, of Cheyenne, WY went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022. Cory came into this world on March 26, 1999 in Wheatland, WY and was the beloved son to John and Jennifer Huckfeldt. He will always be remembered for his artistic talents and appreciation of art. His love of art was expressed and shared with others through his extensive and elaborate sketches, drawings and culinary skills. He took pride in growing his own vegetables and herbs that he used in cooking. Cory also enjoyed camping and fishing and had a deep love for animals. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Huckfeldt of Cheyenne, WY; father, John Huckfeldt of Wheatland, WY; siblings, Chloe Vines of Wheatland, WY, Heather Huckfeldt of Cheyenne, WY, Chantel Huckfeldt of Torrington, WY, Jacque (Eric) Quinonez of Yuma, AZ and Nathan Parker of Wheatland, WY. A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens from 2-4 p.m. Memorials in memory of Cory may be sent to Black Dog Animal Rescue, 2407 E. 9th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Dr., Cheyenne, WY 82007. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
