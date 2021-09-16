...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
1941-2021 Edwin "Butch" T. Hudson, 80, of Lander, Wyoming died September 14. Funeral services for lifelong Lander resident Edwin T. "Butch" Hudson, age 80, will be held on Monday at 11 am at the Lander Community Center, Lander, WY with interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Butch opened Hudson's Funeral Home in Lander Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.