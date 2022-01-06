Shawn R. Huffer

 

1955-2021 Shawn R. Huffer, 66, of Centennial died December 29. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To plant a tree in memory of Shawn Huffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus