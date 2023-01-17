...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Don Ray Hunnicutt 1950-2022 Don Ray Hunnicutt passed December 5, 2022 at his home in Newbury Park, CA. Don was born April 5, 1950 to parents Bonnie Setbacken Hunnicutt and Don Hunnicutt in Cheyenne, WY where he lived until they moved to CA when he was going into his senior year. He graduated from Reseda High and went on to college at UCLA. He received his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1972. He continued his education and soon after he received his Master of Arts in Educational Psychology, Counseling and Guidance in 1980. He received his teaching credentials to teach History and Social Sciences. Don worked as a Probation Officer and Guidance Counselor for the City of Los Angeles. After 32 years of loyal public service, Don retired on March 31, 2007. Don was preceded in death by his Mother, Father and twin brother Dan. He is survived by his niece Pamela Redman and several relatives. Graveside Services were held December 29, 2022 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Newhall, CA, where he was buried next to his Mother, Father, and brother.
To plant a tree in memory of Don Hunnicutt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.