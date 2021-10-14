Linnea Hunsicker-McNair 1950-2021 Linnea Hunsicker-McNair of Gig Harbor, WA passed away holding the hands of her beloved children Daniel and Amanda on September 25, 2021 in her Herons Key community after a short battle with brain cancer. Born March 26, 1950 in San Gabriel, CA to Mearl and Dorothy Hunsicker, Linnea grew up loving the beach, surfing, sailing and cheering on the LA Dodgers, especially rooting for her favorite player Sandy Koufax. Linnea went on to become a Registered Nurse and was an Operating Room Supervisor for Memorial Hospital of Laramie County and the Yellowstone Surgery Center in Cheyenne. Being a strong independent woman, Linnea eventually wanted to move back to the water so she moved to Hansville, WA, bought a sailboat and kayak and spent many years enjoying the peace of the breeze on her face with her trusty sidekick for fourteen years, her schnauzer Tucker. Linnea also enjoyed knitting, weaving and yarn spinning and often made-with-love beautifully hand-crafted items for her family and friends. Linnea also enjoyed cooking, baking, playing piano, gardening and a nice glass of wine over an intelligent conversation. Linnea is survived by and will be missed by her son Daniel (Susan) McNair of Cheyenne and daughter Amanda (Tibor) Hites of Sonora, CA. Grandchildren Shaun, Jordan, Teagan and Faith McNair and Sandor and Anwen Hites. Step-grandbabies Austin (Kayla), Brennan and D.J. Vinatieri. Great step-grandbabies Everleigh and soon to be born Maddox. Linnea was preceded in death by her parents Mearl and Dorothy Hunsicker. Cremation has taken place and Linnea’s children will spread her ashes in many of her favorite places on earth. Memorial donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Colorado, Linnea’s charity of choice, to honor her granddaughter Faith. Smooth sailing to a wonderful yet feisty mom, nana, friend and nurse. Go dance with your dad and mom and cook up all the peas and liver you want.
