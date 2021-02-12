...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL
CONTINUE...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Central and east Laramie, Kimball and Cheyenne
Counties, including Cheyenne, Kimball and Sidney.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Saturday to
11 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These
temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor
animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to
the longevity of the cold event. Snow and blowing snow will
lead to icy and slick road conditions as well as reduced
visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&