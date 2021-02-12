Sally I. Hunt
1932-2021 Sally I. Hunt, 88, of Urbana, Illinois died February 11. Sally Hunt, 88, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming died at 9:18 pm, February 11, 2021 in Urbana, Illinois. Private services will be held at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Galesburg Chapel . Burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.

