Thomas Leroy Hunter, Sr. 1927-2022 Thomas Leroy Hunter, Sr., 95, a previous resident of Cheyenne, passed away at Juniper Village at Aurora Memory Care in Aurora, Colorado, on November 23, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1927, in Rifle, Colorado to Walter C. and Arletta (Lyon-Smith) he was raised in Oak Creek, Colorado and attended school at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs, Colorado. While attending school, he was the captain of the basketball team and quarterback for the football team. There, he met his future wife, Jennie (Baros). They were married on June 11, 1949. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, anything outdoors. Tom was employed at Albertsons as a baker for over 25 years. He had a passion for baking, and was an amazing cake decorator. He is survived by daughters, Arletta Hunt of Portland, Oregon, Dorothy Leibrant of Hansville, Washington, son, Thomas L. Hunter, Jr. and Tony Lantz of Colorado. Grandsons Bryan Hunt, Steven Heath and Aaron Hunt; brother, James (Cecile) Hunter of Livermore, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Willa; wife, Jennie (Baros) Hunter; sister, Nettie Mihalich; brothers, Walter R. and Donald; granddaughter, Andrea Heath; and grandson, Daniel A. Hunt, Jr. Graveside service will be held on November 30 at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
