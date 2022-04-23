...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To send flowers to the family of Harry Huson, please visit Tribute Store.
Harry Marshall Huson 1928-2022 Harry Marshall Huson, 93, passed away April 13, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, with his daughters by his side. He was born in Sheridan on October 5, 1928, to Mae Chase and Harry H. Huson. He was a lifelong member of Newcastle Masonic Lodge #13, Sheridan Scottish Rite, Kalif Shrine of Sheridan, and Korein Shrine of Cheyenne. He was also a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 35 years. He is survived by a brother, Russell (Joyce) of Buffalo; two daughters, Marsha (Jim) Milek and Karen Kastner of Casper; five grandchildren, Doug (Anna) and Janet (Matt Hahn) Milek, Chris (Natasha), Rich (Lauren) Kastner, and Mandy (Wes) Roberts; and 12 great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years Vera; brother Ed Huson; daughter and son-in law Cindy and Don Sutphin; granddaughter Angie Sutphin; grandsons Donnie and Jimmy Sutphin; and great-granddaughter Amelia Roberts. Services will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne, Saturday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be lived streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com. Interment will be in Buffalo at the Willow Grove Cemetery.
