Harry Marshall Huson

 

Harry Marshall Huson 1928-2022 Harry Marshall Huson, 93, passed away April 13, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, with his daughters by his side. He was born in Sheridan on October 5, 1928, to Mae Chase and Harry H. Huson. He was a lifelong member of Newcastle Masonic Lodge #13, Sheridan Scottish Rite, Kalif Shrine of Sheridan, and Korein Shrine of Cheyenne. He was also a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 35 years. He is survived by a brother, Russell (Joyce) of Buffalo; two daughters, Marsha (Jim) Milek and Karen Kastner of Casper; five grandchildren, Doug (Anna) and Janet (Matt Hahn) Milek, Chris (Natasha), Rich (Lauren) Kastner, and Mandy (Wes) Roberts; and 12 great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years Vera; brother Ed Huson; daughter and son-in law Cindy and Don Sutphin; granddaughter Angie Sutphin; grandsons Donnie and Jimmy Sutphin; and great-granddaughter Amelia Roberts. Services will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne, Saturday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be lived streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com. Interment will be in Buffalo at the Willow Grove Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Harry Huson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 30, 2022
10:30AM
Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel Of The Chimes
1900 E 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus