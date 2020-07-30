Robert W. Ingersoll 1948-2020 ADRIAN-Robert W. Ingersoll, age 71, of Adrian, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. He was born November 15, 1948, in Adrian to William and Mary M. (McCarthy) Ingersoll. Bob served his country proudly with the United States Army as a SP4 with the 44th Medical Brigade during the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. On June 2, 1972, he married Sally Donahue in Berkey, Ohio and she survives. Bob enjoyed researching his ancestry. He was a member of the American Legion post #468 in Sylvania, Ohio. Bob was very involved with helping local veterans, including visiting and lending an ear to other men who served their country. He served as Treasurer of The Bridge which is a veterans’ support group. In addition to his wife, Sally, he is survived by three children, Shannon (Mark) Maxson of Palmyra, Michigan, Destinie Ingersoll of Adrian, Michigan and Erik Ingersoll of Rochester Hills, Michigan; six grandchildren, Hannah, Brooke and Logan Underwood and McKenna, Christian and Emerson Maxson; his siblings, Mary Ann McKinney of Adrian, Michigan ,Michael (Roxanne) Ingersoll of New Castle, Colorado, Charles (Debbie) Ingersoll of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Patricia (Terry) Collins of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Diane (Leo) Robinson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Theresa Mergard of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his mother-in-law, Jean Old of Archbold, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Angel Underwood; and a brother, Richard Ingersoll. A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how many individuals will be allowed in the facility at one time, and the wearing of masks is required. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
