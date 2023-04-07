Jose Iribarren 1940-2023 Jose (Joe) Iribarren received his angel wings April 4, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wy. Joe was born to Pedro and Josefa Iribarren in Santesteban, Spain on December 1, 1940. Joe came to work in the U.S. at the young age of 18 as a sheep herder. After a few years, he picked up some English and went to work in Green River, Wy., where he met his soulmate, Mary Maldonado. They married in 1968. Joe and Mary had three children, Joseph Jr., Michael and Marissa. He was also a proud grandfather of two wonderful grandchildren, Micah and Inez. Joe was totally devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an active member of his community, was involved in various organizations and was an avid sports fan. With a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, no one was ever a stranger for long. Joe retired in 2006 after a 41-year career with a soda ash refinery in southwest Wyoming. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary, of Cheyenne; and children Joe (Trish) Iribarren of Cheyenne, Michael (Daniall) Iribarren of Green River, and Marissa (Michael) Smith of Cheyenne; a grandson, Micah Iribarren, of Columbus, Ohio, and a granddaughter, Inez Smith, of Cheyenne; brothers Miguel and Fernando, and a sister, Ana, of Spain, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church at 1836 Hot Springs Ave. in Cheyenne. In addition, a service will be held this summer in Rock Springs, Wy. In lieu of flowers. please donate to your favorite charity.