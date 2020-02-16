Isaac Bowling

Isaac M. Bowling, 91, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 14.
He was born June 3, 1928, in New Boston, Ohio, to Douglas and Gladys Bowling.
Isaac honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 30 years of service. After re- tirement, he continued serving people through his church.
He married the love of his life, Kathryn (Lawson), on Feb. 25, 1950, in Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Charles Douglas Bowling.
Isaac is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, Christopher (Sandy) Bowling; and daughter Cathy (Erin) Marzluf. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Tiffany, Ean, Heather and Phillip; six great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin; and sisters, Sharon, Donna and Jean.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.
This is a paid obituary.