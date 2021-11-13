Roger Dean Ives

 

1939-2021 Roger Dean Ives, 82, of Cheyenne died November 8. At his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 2, 1939, Stockton, Kansas. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside will take place at a later date. To view the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

