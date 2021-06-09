Thomas Wayne Ivie
1967-2021 Thomas Wayne Ivie, 54, of Cheyenne died June 5. He was born June 1, 1967 in Fort Carson, Colorado. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne Hills Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

