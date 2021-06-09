...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
This includes but is not limited to Douglas, Esterbrook, Lusk,
Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...6 PM MDT Thursday until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong crosswinds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. In addition, high winds combined
with hot and dry conditions will lead to extremely critical fire
weather conditions. Any new fires could spread rapidly. Burning
of any kind of strongly discouraged!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&