Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range. This includes but is not limited to Douglas, Esterbrook, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...6 PM MDT Thursday until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. In addition, high winds combined with hot and dry conditions will lead to extremely critical fire weather conditions. Any new fires could spread rapidly. Burning of any kind of strongly discouraged! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&