Thomas Wayne Ivie 1967-2021 Thomas Wayne Ivie, 54, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed from his earthly home to his eternal home on June 5, 2021. He was born to James and Phyllis Ivie on June 1, 1967 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Tom married the love of his life, Elizabeth Dianne Rose, on February 14, 1987 and together they have two children, Aaron James and Danielle Elizabeth. Tom loved to read, fish, attend his children's sporting events, photography, gardening, motorcycles and cooked the best BBQ. Thomas earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Human Resource Management and his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Idaho. He earned his Master's Degree in Library Information Science from University of North Texas. Tom is survived by wife, Liz; children, Aaron (Michaela) and Danielle; mother, Phyllis Ivie; brother, Jeffrey (Angela) Ivie; sister, Karla Ivie; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Luci Rose; brother-in-law, Bob (Melinda) Rose; eight nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. We will always remember Tom's laughter, compassion and honesty. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne Hills Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

