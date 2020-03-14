Jack M. Patton, 68, of Cheyenne passed away March 11 in Cheyenne.
He was born March 28, 1951, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Jack and Willa Patton. He married Patricia Maerz on June 10, 1994, in Belleville, Ill.
He was retired from the U.S. Air Force as an inflight refueling boom operator. He was a member of the VFW in Highland, Ill., Alpha Kappa Psi at Embry Riddle College and Society of Experimental Flight Test Boom Operators.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Patton of Cheyenne; sons, Jack Patton of Killeen, Texas, Christopher (Danielle) Patton of Cyrus, Minn., and Daniel Patton of Bellevue, Neb.; stepson, William (Michelle) Kremer of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Tatiana Patton, Bain Laine, Ian Laine, Elizabeth Patton, Kiera Blaesing, Lily Patton and Shelby Kremer; and brothers, Wayne (Margie) Patton of Park Hill, Mo., Richard Patton of Rapid City, S.D., and Timothy (Rita) Patton of Ironton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Dimitri Patton.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
Those who wish may contribute to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or a charity of choice.
This is a paid obituary.