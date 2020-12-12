Edward "Jack" Jacknitsky 1930-2020 Edward "Jack" Jacknitsky passed away on December 6, 2020 after a brief stay in hospice in Cheyenne. Jack was born December 29, 1930 to Edward and Madeline Jacknitsky in Bronx, NY. Jack married his wife, Hiroko, on April 10, 1963. They traveled in the military until settling in Cheyenne in 1972. Jack retired from the Air Force in 1974 and began working as a security guard for American National Bank until his second retirement in 1992. Until his passing, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, especially with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to Perkin's almost every day. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Hiroko. His children Bob and Anna, of Cheyenne. Dale and Rebecca, of Texas. Grandchildren Jordan and Dylan, and others not named. Close friends Bill and Tracy Willingham, of Cheyenne. He will be greatly missed.
+3
+3
+3
Most Popular
Articles
- Gordon announces statewide mask mandate, tighter restrictions on gatherings in updated orders
- Local bar owners react to hours restriction, "a bad situation" for employees
- Active COVID-19 cases up in Laramie County, statewide
- "It's real:" Local veteran recovers from COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- "Juno" star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender
- Collins: Decision to replace Kozak was based on crime statistics
- Nineteen more Wyo. deaths tied to COVID, active case numbers up slightly
- Gordon outlines cuts reflecting “new reality” as lawmakers begin budget hearings
- Area truckers exposed to nation’s "diced up" COVID-19 response
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.