Joy Torino Jackson 1940-2021 On the morning of February 27th, 2021, Joy Torino Jackson of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Joy was a youthful 80 years young. Joy was born 1940 in Lancashire, England, to William and Eileen (Cole) Campbell. Joy was married to George Culbertson Jackson for 28 wonderful years. Joy is survived by her children, Ed (Eva) Prosinski of Phoenix, AZ, Jim (Dorothy) Prosinski of Belford, NJ, Sheri (Dennis) Miller of Burns, WY, Scott Prosinski of Cheyenne, WY, brother, JR of Florida; grandchildren, Edward, Danielle, Crystal, Aaron, April, Jarod, Sydnee, Douglas, Trenton, and Mia; eight great-grandchildren and two cats, Zeva and Lovey. Joy is preceded in death by her husband, George Jackson and her parents. Joy was an animal lover, President of Seed and Weed Garden Club, a Master Gardener, owner of Joy's Window Fashions, worked at Montgomery Wards for 19 years, Fair superintendent-floraculture, and most generous of her time in many activities. Celebration of Joy's life will be held at Frontier Park Event Center on Saturday, March 27th, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made to any animal rescue or St. Judes. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.