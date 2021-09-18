...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Marvin J. Jackson 1967-2021 Marvin J. Jackson, 53, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 6, 2021 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. He was born November 29, 1967 in Midland, Texas to Doris and Charlie Franklin. He married Laverne Wilson on February 15, 1997 in Cheyenne and was employed by Laramie County Community College. He is survived by his wife, Laverne Jackson; children, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Jackson, Mya Jackson and Alexis Jackson; grandchild, Kyran Jackson; and parents, Doris and Charlie Franklin, all of Cheyenne. Visitation will be Thursday noon followed by a funeral service at 1:00p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery. To view the livestreamed services and offer condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.
