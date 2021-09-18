Marvin J. Jackson

 

Marvin J. Jackson 1967-2021 Marvin J. Jackson, 53, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 6, 2021 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. He was born November 29, 1967 in Midland, Texas to Doris and Charlie Franklin. He married Laverne Wilson on February 15, 1997 in Cheyenne and was employed by Laramie County Community College. He is survived by his wife, Laverne Jackson; children, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Jackson, Mya Jackson and Alexis Jackson; grandchild, Kyran Jackson; and parents, Doris and Charlie Franklin, all of Cheyenne. Visitation will be Thursday noon followed by a funeral service at 1:00p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery. To view the livestreamed services and offer condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

