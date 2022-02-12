Anthony P. Jacoby 1944-2022 Anthony "Tony" P. Jacoby: husband, father, uncle, mentor, and friend passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. He was born on April 23, 1944 to Adelaido and Connie Jacoby of Cheyenne, WY. Tony lived in Cheyenne all his life and attended local schools before serving his country honorably in the United States Army. In 1968, Tony met Connie Pino, the love of his life. They later married and went on to have their daughter, Dana who he loved dearly. Tony and Connie were married for 53 years He was the proud owner of Tony's Car Sales for many years. "Tony's "was a gathering place for not only customers, but for family and friends alike. He was an avid football fan and "loved his Patriots." Tony will always be remembered for his quick wit, honesty, integrity, and good humor. He was kind to all and knew no stranger. Tony was always giving without judgment or expectations. His actions were a true reflection of his conviction in God. He will be dearly missed by his family, and friends as well as the Cheyenne community for the gentle giant that he was. He was preceded in death by his mother Connie and father Adelaido Jacoby, sister Carmen Trujillo of San Diego CA. and brother, Lloyd of Cheyenne. Tony is survived by his wife Connie and daughter Dana Jacoby of Cheyenne. Brothers; Richard (Sophie), Robert "Clyde" (Loretta), Walter (Judy), and John Jacoby, all of Cheyenne, sisters; Ruby Tomlinson, Daisy (Rudy) Garcia, Mary J. Anderson all of Colorado, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. No services to be held per Tony's request. In lieu of flowers, "please pay it forward, with an act of kindness in your daily walk of life on Tony's behalf."