Steven F. "Steve" Jacoby 1946-2023 Steven F. "Steve" Jacoby, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on his late wife's birthday, July 2, 2023 at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care in Cheyenne. Steve was born December 10, 1946 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a son of the late Floyd G. Jacoby and Helen (Strauch) Jacoby Scott. At an early age, Steve lived with his parents and brother, Larry, in Muskegon, Michigan until his father passed away on his seventh birthday. In March of the following year, the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and in 1957 they moved to Hastings where his mother married Ruppert Scott. The family made their home in Holstein, Nebraska, and it was in Holstein where Steve completed his high school education and met his lifelong friends, Stan Halbmaier, Russ Elliott and Jack Lewis. On June 29, 1968, Steve married Patricia A. "Pat" Walker and the couple made their home in Hastings for the next 47 years. He worked his entire married life for Sperry-New Holland (later CNH Industrial) in Grand Island, Nebraska as a heat treatment specialist, retiring in 2001 at the age of 55. During his employment with Sperry-New Holland, he often worked the night shift to provide additional income for his family due to the increasing financial obligations that resulted because of his daughter's medical care. He also proudly served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. While his work schedule was inconvenient, he made time to coach little league baseball for a number of years and one year as a midget football coach. A constant source of enjoyment for Steve and Pat was their lifelong friendships with their high school friends. It was very common for them to share weekend evenings with one or more of their friends, and as their families grew, the couples enjoyed traveling together to Las Vegas, Colorado, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean islands on numerous cruises. Steve's greatest source of pride was his two granddaughters, Abigail and Madeline. Better known as "Grandpa" or "Gramps", he enjoyed their visits to Hastings and delighted in having the girls closer to him when he and Pat moved to Cheyenne in 2015. Following the death of his wife in 2022, his health continued to deteriorate and he moved to Cottonwood Creek Memory Care where he was cared for by wonderful, loving professionals. Steve is survived by his son, Jeff Jacoby and wife, Wendy, of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Abigail Jacoby and fiancée, Laura Walker, of Billings, MT; granddaughter, Madeline Jacoby of Bloomington, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 54 years, Pat Jacoby; his daughter, Angela Jacoby in 2013; and his brother, Larry Jacoby. Steve will be remembered for his well-groomed lawns, his outgoing personality, a fervent supporter of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, a "frugal" money manager and selfless provider for his family, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Expressions of sympathy in Steve's memory may be made to Cottonwood Creek Memory Care, 6800 Faith Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009. A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hasting at the convenience of the family. Local funeral arrangements are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
